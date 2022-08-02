 PHOTOS: Large livestock arrives for weigh-ins at 2022 Garfield County Fair | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Large livestock arrives for weigh-ins at 2022 Garfield County Fair

Chelsea Self
  

A 4-H girl waits in line with her cow during the beef weigh-in at the 2022 Garfield County Fair on Tuesday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Tuesday was a busy day at the Garfield County Fairgrounds with the arrival of the sheep, swine, goats, lambs and beef to kick off the large livestock portion of the 2022 Garfield County Fair.

The swine show will take place at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the indoor arena. The sheep show will start at 9 a.m. Thursday followed by the lambs, and Friday at 9 a.m. will be the beef show.

A 4-H girl walks her pigs to the scale for the weigh-in on Tuesday afternoon at the 2022 Garfield County Fair.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A 4-H boy waits in line with his cow during the beef weigh-in at the 2022 Garfield County Fair on Tuesday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A 4-H boy walks his cow out of the weighing chute at the 2022 Garfield County Fair on Tuesday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A young 4-H girl waits in line for the lamb weigh-in at the 2022 Garfield County Fair on Tuesday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Two 4-H girls wait in line to weigh their lambs at the 2022 Garfield County Fair on Tuesday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A 4-H boy walks his pig away from the scale during the weigh-in on Tuesday afternoon at the 2022 Garfield County Fair.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
4-H kids hang out in the pens with their pigs during the fair weigh-in on Tuesday afternoon at the 2022 Garfield County Fair.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A young 4-H girl walks her pig to the scale for the weigh-in on Tuesday afternoon at the 2022 Garfield County Fair.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A 4-H girl walks her pig away from the scale after the weigh-in on Tuesday afternoon at the 2022 Garfield County Fair.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

