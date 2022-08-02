PHOTOS: Large livestock arrives for weigh-ins at 2022 Garfield County Fair
Tuesday was a busy day at the Garfield County Fairgrounds with the arrival of the sheep, swine, goats, lambs and beef to kick off the large livestock portion of the 2022 Garfield County Fair.
The swine show will take place at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the indoor arena. The sheep show will start at 9 a.m. Thursday followed by the lambs, and Friday at 9 a.m. will be the beef show.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User