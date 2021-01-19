PHOTOS/VIDEO: Leadership in the outdoors

Students Nicole A, Jackie B. and Joshua T. get instructions from Desert Mountain Medical instructor Korinne Krieger during a wilderness first aid training scenario where students practiced what to do when coming up on an injured person in the field.

Students and mentors in the LEAD Outdoor Leadership Program took part in a 2-day, 16 hour wilderness first aid training course last weekend at the Rifle CMC Campus. Outdoor Leadership is a year-long, school-day course designed and taught by Buddy Program LEAD staff members at Basalt High School and Roaring Fork High School.

LEAD stands for: Leadership through Exploration, Action, and Development at both middle and high school levels and is designed to introduce students to the outdoors before teaching them in depth about wilderness ethics, orienteering, backpacking, climbing, hiking, wilderness first aid and many other outdoor skills.

Outdoor Leadership was designed in hopes of attracting middle and high school aged students to the Buddy Program’s offerings in a unique way creating an opportunity to mentor youth through the lens of backcountry travel.

The wilderness first aid training course was lead by Desert Mountain Medicine Instructor Korrine Kreiger and took place both indoors and out. Students trained and were instructed in real life wilderness scenarios in which injured victims were found in the field.

Jackie B. watches closely while other students perform CPR to a dummy during an outdoor wilderness first aid training course.

Korinne Krieger, a Desert Mountain Medical instructor, shows the class how to approach and assess an injured person in the field.



Nicole A. assess her partner Jackie B. during a learning exercise in which an injured victim is found in the field.

A student does chest compressions on a dummy during a wilderness first aid training scenario.

Rifle High School Anatomy and Physiology teacher Anthony Rossilli plays the injured victim during a training exercise.

