PHOTOS/VIDEO: Leadership in the outdoors
Students and mentors in the LEAD Outdoor Leadership Program took part in a 2-day, 16 hour wilderness first aid training course last weekend at the Rifle CMC Campus. Outdoor Leadership is a year-long, school-day course designed and taught by Buddy Program LEAD staff members at Basalt High School and Roaring Fork High School.
LEAD stands for: Leadership through Exploration, Action, and Development at both middle and high school levels and is designed to introduce students to the outdoors before teaching them in depth about wilderness ethics, orienteering, backpacking, climbing, hiking, wilderness first aid and many other outdoor skills.
Outdoor Leadership was designed in hopes of attracting middle and high school aged students to the Buddy Program’s offerings in a unique way creating an opportunity to mentor youth through the lens of backcountry travel.
The wilderness first aid training course was lead by Desert Mountain Medicine Instructor Korrine Kreiger and took place both indoors and out. Students trained and were instructed in real life wilderness scenarios in which injured victims were found in the field.
