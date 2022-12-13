PHOTOS: Liberty Classical Academy students assemble 10,000 freeze dried meals for Haitian families in need
Liberty Classical Academy students and their families came together to assemble and pack 10,000 freeze dried meals after a successful Feed the Need campaign through the month of November.
