PHOTOS: Liberty Classical Academy students assemble 10,000 freeze dried meals for Haitian families in need

Chelsea Self
  

Liberty Classical Academy students and volunteers work together in an assembly line to put together around 10,000 freeze dried meals for families in need in Haiti.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Liberty Classical Academy students and their families came together to assemble and pack 10,000 freeze dried meals after a successful Feed the Need campaign through the month of November.

Liberty Classical Academy student Isaac Williams helps to fill freeze dried food bags for families in need at the school on Friday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Liberty Classical Academy students build boxes during their Feed the Need food packing event last Friday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Liberty Classical Academy students and families came together on Friday to pack around 10,000 freeze dried meals for Haitian families in need.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Liberty Classical Academy students and families came together on Friday to pack around 10,000 freeze dried meals for Haitian families in need.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Students and parent volunteers work in an assembly line to fill freeze dried food bags for Haitian families in need at the school on Friday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Liberty Classical Academy students Taylor O’Neil and Avarie Ehlers help to fill freeze dried food bags for families in need in Haiti at the school on Friday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Local
