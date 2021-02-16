PHOTOS: Light the Night with Love
Light the Night with Love in Carbondale featured a variety of sights and performances focused around sharing love on Valentines weekend. Different artistic elements with light features entertained walkers as the made their way down the Rio Grande Trail on both Saturday and Sunday nights.
The sold-out event raised at least $1,500 for the American Heart Association and an estimated 600 people attended over the two days.
“It was amazing to see the community come out in the elements safely and respectfully,” said Carbondale Arts Operations and Development Manager Kellyn Wardell. “Our colleague Staci Dickerson who walked the event with her friends shared, ‘The whole thing made me feel loving and grateful and filled me with the sense that there are bright, heart lights at the end of this long tunnel we’ve been in for the past year.’”
