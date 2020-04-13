PHOTOS: Local children ‘Thank a Hero’
To help honor and recognize the efforts of first responders and health care workers in our community, the Early Childhood Network created the “Thank a Hero” project.
Early Childhood Network Coach Soira Ceja said the project was a creative opportunity for children to write letters and create artwork recognizing the efforts of local essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information about the Early Childhood Network, go to their website here.
