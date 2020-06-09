PHOTOS: Local rafting companies launch for 2020 season | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Local rafting companies launch for 2020 season

Chelsea Self
  

The Paxia family and Goodwins listen in during a safety talk with their guide before floating down the Roaring Fork River with Glenwood Adventure Company on Tuesday afternoon.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Glen and Linda Goodwin from Missouri make sure their life jackets fit properly before heading out for a rafting trip with Glenwood Adventure Company.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Natasha, Noah and Savannah Paxia take a selfie together before rafting the Roaring Fork River on Tuesday afternoon.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A group of rafters try on dry suits and life jackets at Glenwood Adventure Company on Tuesday afternoon.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
The Paxia family from California gear up and prepare for their rafting trip down the Roaring Fork River on Tuesday afternoon.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Linda Goodwin is directed where to sit on the bus to ensure safe social distancing while riding the bus to the put in location in Carbondale.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A group of rafters listen in to their guide before floating down the Roaring Fork River on Tuesday afternoon.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Noah Paxia listens to his raft guide before floating down the Roaring Fork River with his family on Tuesday afternoon.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Glen and Linda Goodwin listen in to their raft guide before floating down the Roaring Fork River with Glenwood Adventure Company on Tuesday afternoon.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
