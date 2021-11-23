PHOTOS: Making mosaic masterpieces in Glenwood Springs
Ms. Liz at the Glenwood Community Art Center hosted a Thanksgiving Break art camp Monday through Wednesday where kids were able to design and layout a glass mosaic piece with trees as the theme. With the holidays on their minds, most kids decided to go with a Christmas tree theme, while others designed winter wonderlands.
The art show for the camp will be hosted at the community art center at 5 p.m. today, where kids will be able to show off their art.
Ms. Liz will be hosting two more art camps in December the weeks before and after Christmas. The themes of these camps will be crafty holiday gifts and gnome winter diorama. For more information about the camp, visit GlenwoodRec.com or contact Ms. Liz at 970-274-3794.
