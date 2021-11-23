PHOTOS: Making mosaic masterpieces in Glenwood Springs

Six-year-old Natalie Rand and 8-year-old Chris Zacharias watch as art teacher Ms. Liz shows them how to put glue on the glass pieces for their mosaics at the Thanksgiving Break ArtKamp on Tuesday morning at the Glenwood Community Art Center.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Ms. Liz at the Glenwood Community Art Center hosted a Thanksgiving Break art camp Monday through Wednesday where kids were able to design and layout a glass mosaic piece with trees as the theme. With the holidays on their minds, most kids decided to go with a Christmas tree theme, while others designed winter wonderlands.

The art show for the camp will be hosted at the community art center at 5 p.m. today, where kids will be able to show off their art.

Ms. Liz will be hosting two more art camps in December the weeks before and after Christmas. The themes of these camps will be crafty holiday gifts and gnome winter diorama. For more information about the camp, visit GlenwoodRec.com or contact Ms. Liz at 970-274-3794.

Five-year-old Maddox Tran goofs around with a small broom before starting his mosaic piece at the Thanksgiving Break ArtKamp with Ms. Liz on Tuesday morning.

Eight-year-old Violet Enzer works on laying out her mosaic piece at the Thanksgiving Break ArtKamp with Ms. Liz on Tuesday morning at the Glenwood Community Art Center.

Eight-year-old Elliot Nelson works on laying out his mosaic piece at the Thanksgiving Break ArtKamp with Ms. Liz on Tuesday morning at the Glenwood Community Art Center.

An art student carefully lays out glass pieces for their mosaic at the Thanksgiving Break ArtKamp with Ms. Liz on Tuesday morning at the Glenwood Community Art Center.

Five-year-old Maddox Tran gets help from student aid Luna Zacharias at the Thanksgiving Break ArtKamp with Ms. Liz on Tuesday morning.

Eight-year-old Lilly Marrapodi puts glue on a glass piece for her mosaic at the Thanksgiving Break ArtKamp with Ms. Liz on Tuesday morning at the Glenwood Community Art Center.

Five-year-old Maddox Tran picks out glass pieces for his mosaic piece at the Thanksgiving Break ArtKamp with Ms. Liz on Tuesday morning at the Glenwood Community Art Center.

Ms. Liz instructs students how to start their mosaic art pieces at her Thanksgiving Break ArtKamp at the Glenwood Community Art Center on Tuesday morning.

Memphis Enzer, 10, picks out glass pieces for his mosaic at the Thanksgiving Break ArtKamp with Ms. Liz on Tuesday morning at the Glenwood Community Art Center.

