PHOTOS: Marty McFly, Doc Brown and the DeLorean travel through time to visit Sunlight Mountain Resort
Sunlight Mountain Resort on Friday hosted its 38th annual Skier Appreciation Day. Offering significantly discounted $25 lift tickets, the Glenwood Springs resort allocated the proceeds to United Way Battlement to the Bells.
Accompanying this annual philanthropic event was a Back to the Future-themed costume contest. It was perhaps the first time in Sunlight’s history that so many Doc Browns, Marty McFlys and DeLoreans filled the base lodge deck.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.