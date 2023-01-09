 PHOTOS: Marty McFly, Doc Brown and the DeLorean travel through time to visit Sunlight Mountain Resort | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Marty McFly, Doc Brown and the DeLorean travel through time to visit Sunlight Mountain Resort

A young Doc Brown gazes toward the sky during a skier appreciation day costume contest at Sunlight Mountain Resort on Friday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independnet

Sunlight Mountain Resort on Friday hosted its 38th annual Skier Appreciation Day. Offering significantly discounted $25 lift tickets, the Glenwood Springs resort allocated the proceeds to United Way Battlement to the Bells.

Accompanying this annual philanthropic event was a Back to the Future-themed costume contest. It was perhaps the first time in Sunlight’s history that so many Doc Browns, Marty McFlys and DeLoreans filled the base lodge deck.

Marty McFly from the Back to the Future III adjusts the sunglasses of his human DeLorean during the Skier Appreciation Day costume contest at Sunlight Mountain Resort on Friday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
The host of a costume contest at Sunlight Mountain Resort on Friday asks a contestant about her getup.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
A young Marty McFly from Back to the Future is escorted to the stage during the Skier Appreciation Day costume contest at Sunlight Mountain Resort on Friday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Doc Brown and Marty McFly from Back to the Future travel through time to participate in the Skier Appreciation Day costume contest at Sunlight Mountain Resort on Friday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
A Skier Appreciation Day costume contestant sports a multi-color wig at Sunlight Mountain Resort on Friday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
A spartan quaffs a light beer during a Skier Appreciation Day costume contest at Sunlight Mountain resort on Friday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Doc Brown holds a hoverboard during the Skier Appreciation Day costume contest at Sunlight Mountain Resort on Friday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Doc Brown, Doc Brown and Doc Brown from Back to the Future participate in the Skier Appreciation Day costume contest at Sunlight Mountain Resort on Friday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

