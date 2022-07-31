 PHOTOS: More from the 51st Carbondale Mountain Fair | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: More from the 51st Carbondale Mountain Fair

Staff Report
  

Sunday Gospel music at the Carbondale Mountain Fair with Tarrell Martin and the C2 Mass Choir.
John Stroud/Post Independent

The 51st Carbondale Mountain Fair continues Sunday, including the Men’s Wood Splitting competition at 4:15 p.m. and the closing musical act, Ozomatli, at 5:30 p.m.

More photos from Mountain Fair, here and here.

A young clay artist works the wheel without using her hands, which was one of the rules of the game at the first ever Potters Throwdown Relay on Saturday afternoon at the 51st Carbondale Mountain Fair.
John Stroud/Post Independent
A clay artist works the wheel without using her hands, which was one of the rules of the game at the first ever Potters Throwdown Relay on Saturday afternoon at the 51st Carbondale Mountain Fair.
John Stroud/Post Independent
A leopard-print-clad sweet tooth checks out the delectable offerings at the Carbondale Mountain Fair cake baking contest Sunday morning.
John Stroud/Post Independent
Melissa Goodman of Glenwood Springs gets a handle on things at the Women’s Wood Splitting competition Saturday afternoon at the 51st Carbondale Mountain Fair.
John Stroud/Post Independent

