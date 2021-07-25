 Photos: Mountain Fair Saturday | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Photos: Mountain Fair Saturday

News News |

  

A youth acrobat performs during Mountain Fair in Carbondale on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Cops compete in tug of war against firefighters during Mountain Fair in Carbondale on Saturday. The firefighters won.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A competitor just sneaks her chin underneath the bar during a limbo competition at Mountain Fair in Carbondale on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku /Post Independent
A competitor uses his balance to get underneath the bar during a limbo competition at Mountain Fair in Carbondale.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A pie judge gives cheers during a pre-pie contest toast during Mountain Fair on Saturday.
ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Dancers perform to bongo drums during Mountain Fair in Carbondale on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
An honorary competitor of the women’s log-splitting competition splinters through some wood during Mountain Fair in Carbondale on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A competitor does what she can to run the splintered wood toward her end of the arena during the women’s wood-splitting competition at Mountain Fair in Carbondale on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@postindependent.com

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Local
See more