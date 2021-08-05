 PHOTOS: Mud and debris slides on I-70 near Bair Ranch | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Mud and debris slides on I-70 near Bair Ranch

Chelsea Self
  

Images of mud and debris slides on Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon near Bair Ranch (MM129) taken on Wednesday, Aug 4.

Debris and rocks pile multiple feet high in a drainage and between the east and westbound decks in Glenwood Canyon near Bair Ranch MM 129.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Mud, rocks and debris block a portion of the Colorado River near MM 129 after recent rain caused mudslides in Glenwood Canyon.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Debris and rocks pile multiple feet high in a drainage and between the east and westbound decks in Glenwood Canyon near Bair Ranch MM 129.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Mud, water and rocks seep onto the westbound decks of Interstate 70 near Bair Ranch MM 129 after recent rains caused mudslides in Glenwood Canyon.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Mud and debris covers the east and westbound decks and median of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon near Bair Ranch MM 129.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Dusts fills the air as CDOT trucks travel the east and westbound decks of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon near Bair Ranch MM 129.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Rocks and debris pile multiple feet high in a drainage and between the east and westbound decks in Glenwood Canyon near Bair Ranch. MM 129.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Rocks and debris pile multiple feet high in a drainage in Glenwood Canyon near Bair Ranch.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Water, mud and debris sit on the eastbound deck of Glenwood Canyon near Bair Ranch MM 129.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A CDOT dump truck heads east in Glenwood Canyon with a load of mud and debris near Bair Ranch MM 129.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Rocks and debris wrap around and fill the median between the east and westbound decks of Glenwood Canyon near Bair Ranch MM 129.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com

