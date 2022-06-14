 PHOTOS: Multiple brush fires contained along WB I-70 in Glenwood Springs Tuesday afternoon | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: Multiple brush fires contained along WB I-70 in Glenwood Springs Tuesday afternoon

News News |

Chelsea Self
  

Fire crews battle multiple brush fires that broke out along westbound Interstate 70 in Glenwood Springs between exits 116 and 114 on Tuesday afternoon.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Fire crews battle multiple brush fires that broke out along westbound Interstate 70 in Glenwood Springs between exits 116 and 114 on Tuesday afternoon.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
First responders respond to multiple brush fires that broke out along interstate 70 in Glenwood Springs between exits 116 and 114 on Tuesday afternoon.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Fire crews battle multiple brush fires that broke out along westbound Interstate 70 in Glenwood Springs between exits 116 and 114 on Tuesday afternoon.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Fire crews battle multiple brush fires that broke out along westbound Interstate 70 in Glenwood Springs between exits 116 and 114 on Tuesday afternoon.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Fire crews battle multiple brush fires that broke out along westbound Interstate 70 in Glenwood Springs between exits 116 and 114 on Tuesday afternoon.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Fire crews battle multiple brush fires that broke out along westbound Interstate 70 in Glenwood Springs between exits 116 and 114 on Tuesday afternoon.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A United States flag flies on the top of a hill while fire crews work to extinguish multiple brush fires that broke out along westbound Interstate 70 in Glenwood Springs on Tuesday afternoon.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

AdProof
See more