 PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Never underestimate Garfield County’s flower power

Staff Report
  

Tulips grow in downtown Rifle on Monday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Alas, May is here and everyone in Garfield County can forget about being bogged down by snow (let’s hope). Getting this memo is the region’s exquisite vegetation.

Whether it’s curbside appeal in Rifle and Glenwood Springs or wild, flowering bushes and trees out in the countryside, colors are delightfully shinning bright from so many flower peddles.

A flowering bush along Blake Avenue in Glenwood Springs.
John Stroud/Post Independent
Tulips at Ninth and Blake in Glenwood Springs.
John Stroud/Post Independent
Tulips inside the fence at the Frontier Historical Museum at 10th and Colorado in Glenwood Springs.
John Stroud/Post Independent
Pasque flowers along the Prince Creek trails outside of Carbondale.
Peter Baumann/Post Independent
Flowers catch some sun at the Glenwood Springs residence of Mike Hurst.
Taylor Cramer/Post Independent
A bed of flowers shows its colors at a Glenwood Springs residence.
Taylor Cramer/Post Independent
Wildflowers blossom from a tree branch near Harvey Gap State Park on Monday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
A wildflower blossoms near Harvey Gap State Park on Monday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
A patch of wildflowers blossom near Rifle Gap Reservoir on Monday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
The inside of a tulip in downtown Rifle on Monday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

