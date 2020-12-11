PHOTOS: Opening day for Sunlight Mountain Resort’s 54th season

Sunlight Mountain Resort opened for it’s 54th season on Friday, Dec. 11 after received roughly 3 inches of snow overnight. Though conditions only allowed for the opening of the lower Tercero lift, roughly 100 skiers and riders came out for first chair to have the first runs of the season down Midway.

Sunlight’s Midway run is now open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. serving about 500 vertical feet with about an 8-12 inch base.

Skiers and snowboarders make their way down Midway on Friday, Dec. 11 for opening day at Sunlight Mountain Resort for their 54th season.

A pair of snowboarders head up the mountain on the lift during Sunlight Mountain's opening day for their 54th season on Friday, Dec. 11.

A woman heads up stairs to the deck of Sunlight Mountain Lodge on Friday, Dec. 11 for opening day of Sunlight's 54th season.

A snowboarder tail presses through fresh powder at Sunlight Mountain Resort on opening day of their 54th season.

A snowboarder makes their way down midway at Sunlight Mountain on Friday, Dec. 11 for the opening day of their 54th season.

Skiers and snowboarders make their way down Midway on Friday Dec. 11 for opening day at Sunlight Mountain Resort for their 54th season.

A sunlight ski patroller walks up the hill to place a slow sign near the base of the mountain on Sunlight's opening day on Friday, Dec. 11.

A trio of skiers head up the mountain of the lift during Sunlight Mountain's opening day for their 54th season on Friday, Dec. 11.

