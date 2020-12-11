PHOTOS: Opening day for Sunlight Mountain Resort’s 54th season
Sunlight Mountain Resort opened for it’s 54th season on Friday, Dec. 11 after received roughly 3 inches of snow overnight. Though conditions only allowed for the opening of the lower Tercero lift, roughly 100 skiers and riders came out for first chair to have the first runs of the season down Midway.
Sunlight’s Midway run is now open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. serving about 500 vertical feet with about an 8-12 inch base.
