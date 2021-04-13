 PHOTOS: Opening day in Garfield County | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Opening day in Garfield County

Softball player Jayden Hills winds up for a pitch at Deerfield Park in Rifle on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Ariana Westby takes a whack at a pitch during an opening day game of Colorado River Valley Little League at Deerfield Park in Rifle on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Colorado River Valley Little League player McKinley Ryan selects a bat during a game at Deerfield Park in Rifle on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A runner slides into home plate during a little league game at Deerfield Park in Rifle on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Colorado River Valley Little League player Gage Donelson sings the Star-Spangled Banner to usher in opening day at Deerfield Park in Rifle on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Colorado River Valley Little League players walk along a first baseline during the opening ceremony of opening day at Deerfield Park in Rifle on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
An umpire cleans off home plate during Colorado River Valley Little League opening day at Deerfield Park in Rifle on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Aden Madina steps up to the plate in Rifle on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
