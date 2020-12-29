 PHOTOS: Our top 20 photos of 2020 | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: Our top 20 photos of 2020

Ranging from COVID-19 to the Grizzly Creek fire; this is a look back at our top photos of the year

News News |

Chelsea Self
  

Glenwood Springs Demon Hadley Yellico dribbles the ball down the court with other teammates during Tuesday a Jan. 14 home against against the Summit Tigers.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Glenwood Springs Firefighter Harlan Nimmo heads back to the firetruck while battling a mobile home fire on Three Mile Road just outside of Glenwood Springs City Limits on the morning of Feb. 25.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Glenwood Springs Demons Patrick Young and AJ Adams celebrate after defeating the Green Mountain Rams during a playoff game on March 4.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
The Glenwood Hot Springs Pool sits drained and empty after a full closure on Sunday, Mar. 15 in response to COVID-19.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Glenwood Springs Police officers Rusty Slater and Evan Wagstrom get puffs of smoke around their mouth and nose to test that their personal N-95 masks fit properly on their faces during a fitting on Tuesday, Mar. 24.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Glenwood Springs Middle School Secretary Vreni Diemoz walks back to the supply table after giving a student and family a poster and markers to decorate and display for Better World Day in April.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Protest organizer Joanna Gibson from Parachute addresses the crowd at the closing of the Black Lives Matter protest that took place in front of Glenwood Springs City Hall and the Garfield County Sheriff's Office on the evening of June 1.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Westbound Amtrak California Zephyr passengers arrive at their destination at the Glenwood Springs station on the afternoon of June 29.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Glenwood Springs police officers Evan Wagstom and Alicia Hampton walk across Cooper Avenue while on foot patrol in downtown Glenwood on July 2.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Members of the Craig Interagency Hotshot Crew take a moment to catch their breath and look at the memorials at the top of Storm King Mountain on the 26th Anniversary of the Storm King fire that took that lives of 14 firefighters in 1994.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A type I fire helicopter heads back to take water from the Colorado River after a fire broke out on the hillside of I-70 at MM 113 in South Canyon on Aug. 5.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Colorado River Fire Rescue engineer Gene Robertson plays the bagpipes outside the fire station in New Castle.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A man watches from the Grand Avenue Pedestrian Bridge as smoke billows from the Grizzly Creek Fire in Glenwood Canyon on the afternoon of Aug. 10.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Fire crews work to battle the Grizzy Creek Fire as it shoots down the ridge into No Name Canyon on Tuesday, Aug 11 afternoon after the fire initially started on Interstate 70 on Monday, Aug. 10 at MM 120.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
An airtanker flies around the smoke plume billowing from the Grizzly Creek Fire as it explodes on the south side of the Colorado River above Glenwood Canyon on Aug. 11.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Embers from the Grizzly Creek Fire illuminate the mountains above Glenwood Springs on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 13The Grizzly Creek Fire initially broke out along interstate 70 at MM 120 in Glenwood Canyon just east of Glenwood Springs.
Spoke hangs low in the cliffs near the Hanging Lake rest area due to the Grizzly Creek Fire on the afternoon of Sunday, Aug. 16.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams and other forest personnel stop at the Hanging Lake rest area to assess progress of the Grizzly Creek Fire on Sunday, Aug. 16.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Glenwood Springs Firefighter Dillon Robinson walks down the tower ladder during a training session at the fire department on the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 31.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A nurse walks paperwork out to a patient in a car at the free drive-up COVID testing site in Glenwood Springs, Colo on Monday, Nov. 23.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more