PHOTOS: Players swing for the fences at Rifle’s Austin Wooden Bat Memorial Tournament
Rifle hosted the Austin Wooden Bat Memorial Tournament June 28-July 1 at Deerfield Park. In an epic, tit-for-tat battle, the Bears were crowned champions after beating rival Coal Ridge 9-8 on Saturday.
FULL RESULTS:
Day one action, June 28
• Delta 11, Glenwood Springs 3
• Grand Junction 9, Eagle Valley 0
• Coal Ridge 12, Fruita 1
• Rifle 6, Canon City 0
Day two action, June 29
• Glenwood Springs 7, Coal Ridge 6
• Canon City 13, Eagle Valley 0
• Delta 13, Fruita 2
• Rifle 10, Grand Junction 0
Day three action, June 30
• Canon City 16, Grand Junction 3
• Coal Ridge 2, Delta 0
• Fruita 9, Glenwood Springs 3
• Rifle 14, Eagle Valley 4
Day four action, July 1
• 7th place game: Glenwood Springs 9, Eagle Valley 3
• 3rd place game: Canon City 9, Delta 6
• 5th place game: Fruita 9, Grand Junction 5
• Championship game: Rifle 9, Coal Ridge 8
