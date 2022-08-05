 PHOTOS: PRCA ProRodeo night at 2022 Garfield County Fair and Rodeo | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: PRCA ProRodeo night at 2022 Garfield County Fair and Rodeo

Chelsea Self
  

A saddle bronc rider is thrown off the horse while competing at the PRCA ProRodeo night at the 2022 Garfield County Fair and Rodeo on Thursday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A steer wrestling team darts across the arena during the PRCA ProRodeo night at the 2022 Garfield County Fair and Rodeo on Thursday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A bull rider is thrown head over heels during the PRCA ProRodeo night at the 2022 Garfield County Fair and Rodeo on Thursday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A barrel racer flies through the arena during the PRCA ProRodeo night at the 2022 Garfield County Fair and Rodeo on Thursday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A mutton buster hangs on tight at the PRCA ProRodeo night at the 2022 Garfield County Fair and Rodeo on Thursday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A steer wrestler competes at the PRCA ProRodeo night at the 2022 Garfield County Fair and Rodeo on Thursday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A tie down roper competes at the PRCA ProRodeo night at the 2022 Garfield County Fair and Rodeo on Thursday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A bareback bronc rider hangs on tight during the PRCA ProRodeo night at the 2022 Garfield County Fair and Rodeo on Thursday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A steer wrestler competes at the PRCA ProRodeo night at the 2022 Garfield County Fair and Rodeo on Thursday.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

