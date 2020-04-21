PHOTOS: Prepping meals for grab-and-go bags for students | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Prepping meals for grab-and-go bags for students

Chelsea Self
  

Kitchen manager Vickie Walker fills grab-and-go bags early Tuesday morning to prep for the meal delivery service later that morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
The Roaring Fork School District has been delivering grab-and-go meal bags to students since spring break. In Glenwood Springs, there are two bus routes, a pick-up location at Glenwood Springs Elementary School, and multiple parent pick-up locations. The kitchen staff at GSES prep and make enough meal bags for around 600 students, each bag containing 2 meals for breakfast and lunch.

Mike Kosec fills totes with grab-and-go meal bags early Tuesday morning before they are placed on school buses to be delivered to students later in the morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Fresh cinnamon rolls bake in the oven before being placed in the grab-and-go bags for Glenwood Springs students.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Sol Montez checks on cinnamon rolls in the kitchen at Glenwood Springs Elementary School.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Mike Kosec gets his temperature taken before helping prep grab-and-go meal bags for students at Glenwood Springs High School early Tuesday morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Sheryl Steiner (front) and Vickie Walker fills grab-and-go bags early Tuesday morning before being delivering to students later in the morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Vickie Walker fills coolers with cartons of milk before being delivered to students on Tuesday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
School bus driver Jim Benson helps other drivers put tubs of bagged lunches into a bus before being delivered to students on Tuesday morning
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
