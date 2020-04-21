PHOTOS: Prepping meals for grab-and-go bags for students
The Roaring Fork School District has been delivering grab-and-go meal bags to students since spring break. In Glenwood Springs, there are two bus routes, a pick-up location at Glenwood Springs Elementary School, and multiple parent pick-up locations. The kitchen staff at GSES prep and make enough meal bags for around 600 students, each bag containing 2 meals for breakfast and lunch.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.