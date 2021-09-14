PHOTOS: Rally the Valley

Valley View Hospital hosted the 10th annual Rally the Valley at Two Rivers Park on Saturday. Participants had the option to take part in 1-mile walk or a float down the Colorado River. All proceeds go towards the integrated therapy services — massage, acupuncture, aromatherapy, yoga classes, etc. — a service provided for cancer patients and their caregivers at the Calaway-Young Cancer Center at no extra cost.

This year’s event raised over $165,000 and saw roughly 300 participants.

Rafters look to at the Colorado River during the blessing before the start of the Rally the Valley river float from Two Rivers Park on Saturday.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Rafters gear up before setting off for a float down the Colorado River during Saturday's Rally the Valley at Two Rivers Park.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Walkers set off for the 1-mile walk at the 10th annual Rally the Valley on Saturday morning at Two Rivers Park.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Rally the Valley goers dressed up in tie dye and fairy costumes for Saturday's 10th annual Rally the Valley at Two Rivers Park.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Walkers take part in the 1-mile walk at the 10th annual Rally the Valley on Saturday morning at Two Rivers Park.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

A young girl and her puppy check in at the registration tent before the start of the 1-mile at Saturday's Rally the Valley.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Grand Valley All Star cheerleaders cheer on the rafters before the set out to float the Colorado River at the start of Saturday's Rally the Valley at Two Rivers Park.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Two girls in tie dye and fairy costumes take part in the 1-mile Rally the Valley walk at Two Rivers Park on Saturday.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

