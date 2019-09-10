PHOTOS: Rally the Valley
Saturday’s annual Rally the Valley event in Glenwood brought together roughly 600-700 people to rally behind cancer patients past and present. The yearly fundraising event typically raises roughly $100,000 toward the $300,000 annual fundraising goal to in support of the integrated therapy services — massage, acupuncture, aromatherapy, yoga classes, etc. — a service provided for cancer patients and their caregivers at the Calaway Young Cancer Center at no extra cost. This year’s event was different in that the participants had the choice of a walk or a float down the Colorado River.
