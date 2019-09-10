PHOTOS: Rally the Valley

Rally the Valley walkers dressed in bright colors and tie dye holding colorful kites make their way around Two Rivers Park during Saturday's annual event.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Saturday’s annual Rally the Valley event in Glenwood brought together roughly 600-700 people to rally behind cancer patients past and present. The yearly fundraising event typically raises roughly $100,000 toward the $300,000 annual fundraising goal to in support of the integrated therapy services — massage, acupuncture, aromatherapy, yoga classes, etc. — a service provided for cancer patients and their caregivers at the Calaway Young Cancer Center at no extra cost. This year’s event was different in that the participants had the choice of a walk or a float down the Colorado River.

Groups of people walk together around Two Rivers Park for the annual Rally the Valley on Saturday morning.

Rally the Valley walkers cheer on participating rafters as they make their way to Two Rivers Park during Saturday’s annual event. This was the first year participants could pick between a walk or a float done the river.

Kids participate in the annual Rally the Valley walk around Two Rivers park on Saturday morning.

A woman cheers on walkers during the annual Rally the Valley event that took place on Saturday at Two Rivers Park.

Local artist Noemi Kosmowski blows bubbles and spreads cheer during the annual Rally the Valley event at Two Rivers Park on Saturday.

Rally the Valley rafters make their way back to Two Rivers Park after floating the Colorado River on Saturday morning.

