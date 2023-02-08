PHOTOS: Recent Rifle basketball, Coal Ride wrestling action
Friday saw Rifle girls and boys basketball host Basalt. Meanwhile, Coal Ridge High School wrestling squared off against North Fork and Glenwood Springs at home Friday before gaining a second-place team finish in Meeker on Saturday.
Rifle boys basketball lost to the Longhorns 57-21 but they came back on Tuesday to beat Hayden at home 50-43. The 1-17 Bears tip-off against Coal Ridge in Titans territory at 7 p.m. Friday.
Rifle girls basketball also lost to the Longhorns, 46-30. The girls are now 7-12, 2-6 and also play Coal Ridge in Titans territory, at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
