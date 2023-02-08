PHOTOS: Recent Rifle basketball, Coal Ride wrestling action

Rifle junior Jade Cunningham drives the lane against Basalt at home on Friday.

Courtesy/Theresa Hamilton

Friday saw Rifle girls and boys basketball host Basalt. Meanwhile, Coal Ridge High School wrestling squared off against North Fork and Glenwood Springs at home Friday before gaining a second-place team finish in Meeker on Saturday.

Rifle boys basketball lost to the Longhorns 57-21 but they came back on Tuesday to beat Hayden at home 50-43. The 1-17 Bears tip-off against Coal Ridge in Titans territory at 7 p.m. Friday.

Rifle girls basketball also lost to the Longhorns, 46-30. The girls are now 7-12, 2-6 and also play Coal Ridge in Titans territory, at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Rifle junior Sterling Cook controls the ball against Basalt at home Friday.

Courtesy/Theresa Hamilton

Rifle junior Denisse Orozco dribbles downcourt at home against Basalt on Friday.

Courtesy/Theresa Hamilton

Rifle junior Brooke Allen takes a jump shot at home against Basalt on Friday.

Courtesy/Theresa Hamilton

Coal Ridge’s Cooper Thurmon subdues a North Fork opponent at home Friday.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent