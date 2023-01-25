PHOTOS: Recent Rifle High School sports action
Rifle High School wrestling and girls and boys basketball have been hard at it recently. Among them, the girls (7-9, 2-3) get set to play Summit away at 6 p.m. Friday. The boys (0-14, 0-6) also play Summit away but at 7 p.m. Friday. For wrestling, Rifle girls host a dual against Olathe at 5 p.m. Thursday while Rifle wrestling also prepares for a the 2023 Duff Seaney Invitational in Canon City on Jan. 28.
