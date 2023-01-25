 PHOTOS: Recent Rifle High School sports action | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: Recent Rifle High School sports action

News News |

Staff Report
  

Rifle sophomore Isaac Valencia wrestles against a Moffat County opponent on Jan. 17.
Courtesy/Chelsey Van Horn

Rifle High School wrestling and girls and boys basketball have been hard at it recently. Among them, the girls (7-9, 2-3) get set to play Summit away at 6 p.m. Friday. The boys (0-14, 0-6) also play Summit away but at 7 p.m. Friday. For wrestling, Rifle girls host a dual against Olathe at 5 p.m. Thursday while Rifle wrestling also prepares for a the 2023 Duff Seaney Invitational in Canon City on Jan. 28.

Rifle senior Lizbeth Gutiérrez Lopez rises for a layup while hosting Steamboat Springs on Jan. 14.
Courtesy/Theresa Hamilton

Rifle junior Hadli Diaz dribbles down court during a home game against Steamboat Springs on Jan. 14.
Courtesy/Theresa Hamilton
A couple Steamboat Springs defenders swipe at the ball on Jan. 14.
Courtesy/Theresa Hamilton
Rifle junior Caleb Krelovic snatches a rebound while hosting Steamboat Springs on Jan. 14.
Courtesy/Theresa Hamilton

Local
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 