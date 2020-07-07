PHOTOS: Remembering the Storm King 14

Monday, July 6, 2020 marked the 26th anniversary of the South Canyon Fire on Storm King Mountain that took the lives of 14 wildland firefighters in 1994. Every year on this day firefighters from across the state and nation climb the steep mountain through dense oak brush and over rugged terrain, often in the heat of the day, to honor the Storm King 14 who died battling the fire.
The firefighters who died are: Kathi Beck, Tamera Bickett, Scott Blecha, Levi Brinkley, Douglas Dunbar, Terri Hagen, Bonnie Holtby, Rob Johnson, Jon Kelso, Don Mackey, Roger Roth, Jim Thrash, Robert Browning, Jr. and Richard Tyler.
