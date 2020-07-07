PHOTOS: Remembering the Storm King 14

Members of the Craig Interagency Hotshot Crew take a moment to catch their breath and look at the memorials at the top of Storm King Mountain on the 26th Anniversary of the Storm King fire that took that lives of 14 firefighters in 1994.

Monday, July 6, 2020 marked the 26th anniversary of the South Canyon Fire on Storm King Mountain that took the lives of 14 wildland firefighters in 1994. Every year on this day firefighters from across the state and nation climb the steep mountain through dense oak brush and over rugged terrain, often in the heat of the day, to honor the Storm King 14 who died battling the fire.

The firefighters who died are: Kathi Beck, Tamera Bickett, Scott Blecha, Levi Brinkley, Douglas Dunbar, Terri Hagen, Bonnie Holtby, Rob Johnson, Jon Kelso, Don Mackey, Roger Roth, Jim Thrash, Robert Browning, Jr. and Richard Tyler.

A charred tree rests along the Storm King Trail as a reminder of the fire that ignited 26 years ago.

A few of the crosses memorializing the 14 wildland firefighters who lost their lives battling the South Canyon Fire in 1994.

Memorials for fallen wild land firefighters Jon Kelso, Tami Bickett, and Levi Brinkley sit on the side of Storm King Mountain.

A tree at the top of Storm King Mountain is used as a memorial for people to leave hats, shirts and other mementos in honor of the Storm King 14.

Members of the Craig Interagency Hotshot Crew hike the steep trail to the top of Storm King Mountain while passing the crosses of the fallen Storm King 14 firefighters who lost their lives fighting the South Canyon Fire in 1994.

A Craig Interagency Hotshot Crew firefighter takes a moment to catch his breath and look at the memorials at the top of Storm King Mountain on the 26th Anniversary of the Storm King fire that took that lives of 14 firefighters in 1994.

A Craig Interagency Hotshot Crew firefighter takes a moment to honor the 14 wild land firefighters that lost their lives battling the South Canyon Fire on Storm King Mountain 26 years ago.

