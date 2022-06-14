PHOTOS: Ride the Rockies makes stop in Glenwood Springs
Over 1,000 cyclists made their way into Glenwood Springs on Sunday afternoon on day one of the multi-day Ride the Rockies biking event. Riders traveled 110 miles from Copper Mountain via Fremont and Tennessee Pass before winding through Glenwood Canyon and finishing in Glenwood Springs Sunday. Monday morning cyclists headed south on the Rio Grande Trail towards Carbondale through Missouri Heights finishing in Basalt before heading towards Salida Tuesday morning via Independence Pass.
