PHOTOS: Ride the Rockies makes stop in Glenwood Springs



Cyclists head south on the Rio Grande Trail towards Carbondale before taking a route through Missouri Heights and ending in Basalt on day two of Ride the Rockies.
Over 1,000 cyclists made their way into Glenwood Springs on Sunday afternoon on day one of the multi-day Ride the Rockies biking event. Riders traveled 110 miles from Copper Mountain via Fremont and Tennessee Pass before winding through Glenwood Canyon and finishing in Glenwood Springs Sunday. Monday morning cyclists headed south on the Rio Grande Trail towards Carbondale through Missouri Heights finishing in Basalt before heading towards Salida Tuesday morning via Independence Pass.

A pair of cyclists head into Glenwood Springs via the Glenwood Canyon Bike Path on day one of Ride the Rockies.
A cyclist heads west via the Glenwood Canyon Bike Path after riding from Copper Mountain during day one of Ride the Rockies.
A cyclist heads west via the Glenwood Canyon Bike Path after riding from Copper Mountain during day one of Ride the Rockies.
A cyclist heads into Glenwood Springs after riding from Copper Mountain on Sunday for day one of Ride the Rockies.
Cyclists head south on the Rio Grande Trail towards Carbondale before taking a route through Missouri Heights and ending in Basalt on day two of Ride the Rockies.
Ride the Rockies participants who decided to camp begin to wake and prepare for the ride to Basalt on Monday morning.
A cyclist prepares to head out from Glenwood Springs for day two of Ride the Rockies.
Two cyclists head south on the Rio Grande Trail in Glenwood Springs on Monday morning for day two of Ride the Rockies.
A group of cyclists head south on the Rio Grande Trail after spending the night in Glenwood Springs during the multi-day Ride the Rockies event.
