 PHOTOS: Rides, food, music and fun at Rifle Rendezvous
PHOTOS: Rides, food, music and fun at Rifle Rendezvous

With rides, food vendors and booths, people were quick to flock to Rifle to enjoy a weekend of fun. The 24th annual event attracted so many people on Saturday, it proved record-setting attendance numbers.

People enjoy a ride at the Rifle Rendezvous on Friday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Carnival-goers open their arms like wings while enjoying a ride during the Rifle Rendezvous on Friday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
People get acquainted with the sky during the Rifle Rendezvous on Friday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Kids enjoy a swing ride during the Rifle Rendezvous on Friday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Hair flies on a ride during the RIfle Rendezvous on Friday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A couple of kids on a ride can’t help but laugh while enjoying the Rifle Rendezvous on Friday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
People ride the Ferris wheel during the Rifle Rendezvous on Friday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A ride at the Rifle Rendezvous on Friday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Dancers compete in a dance competition during the Rifle Rendezvous on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Gene Robertson plays the bagpipes during the Rifle Rendezvous on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
People check out all the cool classics during a car show at the Rifle Rendezvous on Saturday

Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@postindependent.com

Local
