PHOTOS: Rifle baseball takes down Glenwood Springs during Monday’s double-header bout

Rifle junior Logan Gross tosses a pitch during Monday's double header.

Taylor Cramer/Post Independent

The Rifle High baseball team (6-4) traveled to Glenwood Springs Middle School on Monday to take on Glenwood Springs High (3-9) in a doubleheader.

Scoring five runs in the second inning to get out to an early lead, Rifle was able to capture early momentum in the first of two games. Glenwood Springs would not go down easy, scoring four runs in the third inning and tying the game at 5-5 heading into the top of the sixth inning. Scoring two runs in the top of the seventh, Rifle pulled away with a 7-5 victory in the first matchup of the season between the two schools.

Scoring three runs each in the first and third innings of the second game, Rifle carried a comfortable lead throughout the second matchup. Rifle now moves to 6-4 on the season and will look to move their win streak to four games in a row in a matchup at Coal Ridge High School on Thursday.

Glenwood Springs will look to put their names back in the win column Tuesday when they host Grand Junction Central.

Rifle senior Ryan Thomas prepares to take off to head to third base during Monday’s double-header versus Glenwood Springs.

Glenwood Springs sophomore Mason Markovich rounds first base after hitting a double.

Rifle senior catcher Kade Street gets ready to begin a new inning.

Rifle senior Connor Abbot prepares for a pitch.

A Rifle coach looks on as senior Ryan Thomas eases his way towards third base.

Rifle sophomore Joseph Spritzer tracks in a ball in the outfield.

Rifle senior Logan Gross takes the pitcher’s mound.

