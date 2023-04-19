PHOTOS: Rifle baseball takes down Glenwood Springs during Monday’s double-header bout
The Rifle High baseball team (6-4) traveled to Glenwood Springs Middle School on Monday to take on Glenwood Springs High (3-9) in a doubleheader.
Scoring five runs in the second inning to get out to an early lead, Rifle was able to capture early momentum in the first of two games. Glenwood Springs would not go down easy, scoring four runs in the third inning and tying the game at 5-5 heading into the top of the sixth inning. Scoring two runs in the top of the seventh, Rifle pulled away with a 7-5 victory in the first matchup of the season between the two schools.
Scoring three runs each in the first and third innings of the second game, Rifle carried a comfortable lead throughout the second matchup. Rifle now moves to 6-4 on the season and will look to move their win streak to four games in a row in a matchup at Coal Ridge High School on Thursday.
Glenwood Springs will look to put their names back in the win column Tuesday when they host Grand Junction Central.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.