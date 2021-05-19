 PHOTOS: Rifle celebrates Bears’ state championship title | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Rifle celebrates Bears’ state championship title

City of Rifle treats Rifle High Schools Bears to victory parade

Chelsea Self
  

The Rifle Bears are escorted down Railroad Avenue during a parade to celebrate their 3A 2020-2021 state title which they won over the weekend after defeating The Classical Academy 35-34 at CSU Pueblo.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Fans cheer on the Rifle Bears as they are escorted down Railroad Avenue during a parade to celebrate their 3A 2020-2021 state title which they won over the weekend after defeating The Classical Academy 35-34 at CSU Pueblo.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Rifle Bear Embrey Marantino along with his teammates look towards cheering fans, friends and family during Wednesday's parade celebrating their 3A state title.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com

