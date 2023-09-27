YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: Rifle football, band, cheer offer perfect atmosphere last week

News News |

Staff Report
  

The Rifle High School band performs during the home football game against Brush on Friday.
Theresa Hamilton/Courtesy

Rifle High School’s Bears Stadium is a perfect place to visit on fall Friday evenings. The air is crisp, Bears football is above .500, the band is serenading the crowd, the cheer squad is working their hardest to get everyone pumped up.

Here are the great scenes from last week’s Bears game against Brush, a game Rifle won 28-14.

Rifle High School cheer squad in action during Friday’s home football game against Brush.
Theresa Hamilton/Courtesy
Rifle junior Isaac Valencia dives with the ball during Friday’s home game against Brush.
Theresa Hamilton/Courtesy
Rifle’s Logan Gross stops a diving Brush player at home Friday.
Theresa Hamilton/Courtesy
Rifle senior Logan Gross runs upfield during Friday’s home game against Brush.
Theresa Hamilton/Courtesy
The beginning stages of pre-dogpile during Friday’s home game against Brush.
Theresa Hamilton/Courtesy
Rifle senior Gabe MacGregor hoists the ball in triumph during Friday’s home game against Brush.
Theresa Hamilton/Courtesy

Local
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 