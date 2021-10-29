 PHOTOS: Rifle Halloween trunk or treat parade | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Rifle Halloween trunk or treat parade

Chelsea Self
  

Kids wait in line with anticipation before the start of the Halloween Parade in Rifle on Friday morning. Chelsea Self/Citizen Telegram
A spooky skeleton stands on top of a rock before the start of the Halloween Parade in Rifle on Friday morning. Chelsea Self/Citizen Telegram
Kids and parents make their way down the trunk or treat Halloween Parade in downtown Rifle on Friday morning. Chelsea Self/Citizen Telegram
A young Dorothy and her dog Toto makes her way through downtown Rifle during the Halloween Parade on Friday morning. Chelsea Self/Citizen Telegram
A young girl makes her way through the trunk or treat portion of the Halloween Parade in Rifle on Friday morning. Chelsea Self/Citizen Telegram
Kids are greeted by Spongebob and Elmo in downtown Rifle during the Halloween Parade on Friday morning. Chelsea Self/Citizen Telegram
Kids and parents make their way through downtown Rifle during the Halloween Parade on Friday morning. Chelsea Self/Citizen Telegram
A dinosaur and transformer make their way down Third Street in downtown Rifle for Friday morning's Halloween Parade. Chelsea Self/Citizen Telegram
Two girls hang out with the Mark Twain statue outside of the Rifle Garfield County Library before the start of the Halloween Parade on Friday morning. Chelsea Self/Citizen Telegram
Kids and parents make their way through downtown Rifle during the Halloween Parade on Friday morning. Chelsea Self/Citizen Telegram
Pikachu tries to keep up with the rest of the pack during Friday morning's Halloween Parade in downtown Rifle. Chelsea Self/Citizen Telegram
A downtown Rifle merchant hands out candy during Friday morning's Halloween Parade. Chelsea Self/Citizen Telegram
A child dressed as Chuckie makes their way past the trunk or treat portion of the Halloween Parade in downtown Rifle on Friday morning. Chelsea Self/Citizen Telegram

Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com

Local
