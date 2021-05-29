 PHOTOS: Rifle High School class of 2021 graduates | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Rifle High School class of 2021 graduates

A Rifle High School senior mingles after turning her tassel during a graduation ceremony on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Rifle High School seniors sit during a graduation ceremony on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A Rifle High School senior takes a “selfie” during a graduation ceremony on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Rifle High School valedictorians give a group speech during a graduation ceremony on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
An audience member takes a cell phone photo of Rifle High School seniors waiting in line to receive their diplomas during a graduation ceremony on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Rifle High School seniors toss their caps in the air during a graduation ceremony on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A Rifle High School senior stands by a microphone during a graduation ceremony on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Rifle High School seniors sing during a graduation ceremony on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A Rifle High School senior walks with her diploma during a graduation ceremony on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A Rifle High School senior receives his diploma during a graduation ceremony on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A Rifle High School senior smiles as she walks during a graduation ceremony on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@postindependent.com

