 PHOTOS: Rifle High School football action | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: Rifle High School football action

News News |

  

A host of Rifle Bears run on the field Friday night against Salida.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
The Rifle High School band performs during halftime at a Bears football game April 9.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Rifle’s Toto Fletchall uses a stiff arm during April 9’s night’s win against Salida.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Rifle’s Broc Caldwell inflicts a quarterback sack April 9 against Salida
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Rifle High School football head coach Todd Casebier speaks with one of his players on the sidline during a home game April 9.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A host of Rifle Bears run on the field Friday night against Salida.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@postindependent.com

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Local
See more