 PHOTOS: Rifle High School track meet | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Rifle High School track meet

Chelsea Self
  

Athletes get set at the starting line during a track event at last week's Rifle Invitational track meet.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Athletes from Roaring Fork and Rifle High School compete in a track event at last week's Rifle Invitational track meet.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A Glenwood Springs High School athlete competes in the high jump at last week's Rifle High School track meet.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A Rifle Bear competes in the triple jump at last week's Rifle Invitational track meet.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A Glenwood Springs Demon competes in a relay race at last week's Rifle High School invitational track meet.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Two Rifle Bears and a Basalt Longhorn compete in a track event at the Rifle Invitational track meet last week.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Athletes compete in a track event at last week's Rifle Invitational track meet.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
A Coal Ridge Titan prepares to compete in the pole vault at last week's Rifle Invitational track meet.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com

