 PHOTOS: Rifle homecoming parade | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: Rifle homecoming parade

News News |

  

Folks in the Rifle community woke up Saturday morning to the annual homecoming parade, a procession that started at the Garfield County Fairgrounds and made its way south on Railroad Avenue.

The Rifle High School band performs while participating in a homecoming parade Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A teenager gives a peace sign while sitting on a float during a homecoming parade in Rifle on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Two teens sit on the back of a truck during a homecoming parade in Rifle on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Rifle cheerleaders perform a routine during a homecoming parade in Rifle on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Rifle volleyball players participate in a homecoming parade in Rifle on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A semi-truck hauling kids on its trailer rolls down Railroad Avenue during a homecoming parade in Rifle on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A Future Farmers of America student drives a cart during a homecoming parade in Rifle on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@postindependent.com

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Local
See more