PHOTOS: Rifle honors local veterans
Kelly Hansen American Legion Post 78 held a procession down Railroad Avenue in Rifle on Saturday in honor of upcoming Veterans Day. Veterans Day is this Friday.
Local vets waved to the public from the back of an open trailer. Many bikers roared down the street in support. The Rifle Police Department escorted the procession.
A ceremony was later held at the Veterans Memorial at Deerfield Park.
