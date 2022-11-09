PHOTOS: Rifle honors local veterans

Longtime Rifle resident and veteran Betty Clifford waves a flag during a Saturday procession held to honor upcoming Veterans Day in Rifle.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Kelly Hansen American Legion Post 78 held a procession down Railroad Avenue in Rifle on Saturday in honor of upcoming Veterans Day. Veterans Day is this Friday.

Local vets waved to the public from the back of an open trailer. Many bikers roared down the street in support. The Rifle Police Department escorted the procession.

A ceremony was later held at the Veterans Memorial at Deerfield Park.

A procession honoring upcoming Veterans Day rolls down Railroad Avenue in Rifle on Saturday.

Veterans participate in a procession honoring upcoming Veterans Day in Rifle on Saturday.

A man driving motorcycle down Third Avenue downtown Rifle sports Prisoner of War, Missing in Action flag Saturday.

