 PHOTOS: Rifle honors local veterans | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: Rifle honors local veterans

News News |

  

Longtime Rifle resident and veteran Betty Clifford waves a flag during a Saturday procession held to honor upcoming Veterans Day in Rifle.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Kelly Hansen American Legion Post 78 held a procession down Railroad Avenue in Rifle on Saturday in honor of upcoming Veterans Day. Veterans Day is this Friday.

Local vets waved to the public from the back of an open trailer. Many bikers roared down the street in support. The Rifle Police Department escorted the procession.

A ceremony was later held at the Veterans Memorial at Deerfield Park.

A procession honoring upcoming Veterans Day rolls down Railroad Avenue in Rifle on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Veterans participate in a procession honoring upcoming Veterans Day in Rifle on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
A man driving motorcycle down Third Avenue downtown Rifle sports Prisoner of War, Missing in Action flag Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
A biker participates in a procession honoring upcoming Veterans Day in Rifle on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Local
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 