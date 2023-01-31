 PHOTOS: Rifle hosted its first-ever girls wrestling dual last week | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Rifle hosted its first-ever girls wrestling dual last week

Rifle senior Madison Farris, right, faces off against Olathe's Aby England at home Thursday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Rifle High School made history on Thursday, Jan. 26, hosting its first ever girls wrestling dual in school history. Bears wrestlers who saw inaugural action on the mat were Breauna Sigmon, Mikhayla Washington, Madison Farris and Lorena Velasco Medina.

Farris was the lone Bear to win her match, picking up an 11-8 decision over Olathe’s Aby England in the 155-pound class.

Rifle girls wrestling lines up for introductions during a home dual against Olathe on Thursday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Rifle freshman Mikhayla Washington, right, puts on her headgear before wrestling Olathe’s Allie Stambaugh at home Thursday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Rifle’s Madison Farris wrestles Olathe’s Aby England at home Thursday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Rifle’s Breauna Sigmon wrestles Olathe’s Laeliana Delgado at home Thursday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Rifle’s Lorena Velasco Medina wrestle’s Olathe’s Belinda Alejandro at home Thursday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Rifle wrestling coach John Wisniewski coaches during the first-ever girls wrestling dual at Rifle High School on Thursday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Rifle’s Lorena Velasco Medina during a home wrestling dual against Olathe on Thursday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

