PHOTOS: Rifle hosted its first-ever girls wrestling dual last week
Rifle High School made history on Thursday, Jan. 26, hosting its first ever girls wrestling dual in school history. Bears wrestlers who saw inaugural action on the mat were Breauna Sigmon, Mikhayla Washington, Madison Farris and Lorena Velasco Medina.
Farris was the lone Bear to win her match, picking up an 11-8 decision over Olathe’s Aby England in the 155-pound class.
