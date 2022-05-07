 Photos: Rifle hosts 2022 Multi-League Championships | PostIndependent.com
Photos: Rifle hosts 2022 Multi-League Championships

Glenwood Springs teammates, from left, Ruby Patch and Miah Suarez race in a 300-meter hurdles event in Rifle on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Rifle High School hosted the Class 2A, 3A and 4A Multi-League Championships on Friday and Saturday. The meet marked the final qualifying events for the May 19-21 Colorado Track and Field Championships.

The Post Independent will publish results when posted.

Coal Ridge senior Peyton Garrison races in a 400-meter event in Rifle on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Rifle's Nicholas Saldivar lands a long jump at home Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Basalt's Gavin Webb hovers in midair before landing a long jump in Rifle on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Rifle's Daniel Carreon leads the pack during a 300-meter hurdles race at home Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@postindependent.com

