PHOTOS: Rifle shelter animals begin their journey home at new care center
The Rifle Animal Shelter moved into its new home and became Journey Home Animal Care Center in December. The new facility has two large walk-in dog kennel hallways and multiple outdoor kennel runs as well as overflow and quiet rooms for new arrivals or animals needing extra time to adjust.
The bigger and brighter cat area is equipped with three free-roaming cat rooms, and there are plans to create an outdoor roaming space for adoptable kitties to stretch their legs and soak up the sunshine.
The care center has an on-site vet clinic for low cost vaccines, spays and neuters and is equipped with a surgical and recovery room for new arrivals. Journey Home is working to raise funds to have an on-site radiology room. The veterinary clinic is open to the public and runs on different hours than the shelter. Those hours can be found on the shelter website.
Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com
