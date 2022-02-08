PHOTOS: Rifle shelter animals begin their journey home at new care center

The new Journey Home Animal Care Center is located across the street from the old facility near Rifle High School.

The Rifle Animal Shelter moved into its new home and became Journey Home Animal Care Center in December. The new facility has two large walk-in dog kennel hallways and multiple outdoor kennel runs as well as overflow and quiet rooms for new arrivals or animals needing extra time to adjust.

The bigger and brighter cat area is equipped with three free-roaming cat rooms, and there are plans to create an outdoor roaming space for adoptable kitties to stretch their legs and soak up the sunshine.

The care center has an on-site vet clinic for low cost vaccines, spays and neuters and is equipped with a surgical and recovery room for new arrivals. Journey Home is working to raise funds to have an on-site radiology room. The veterinary clinic is open to the public and runs on different hours than the shelter. Those hours can be found on the shelter website.

Adoptable dog Juno sits pretty for a photo in the outdoor play area at Journey Home Animal Care Center in Rifle.

On-site veterinarian Dr. Weisbrod prepares a puppy for a spay operation in the surgical area at Journey Home Animal Care Center.

Adoptable cat Sharpie looks through the bars of her kennel in the cat room at the new Journey Home Animal Care Center in Rifle.

Journey Home Animal Care Center Director of Development Kalli Wilson walks out of the cat room at the new care facility in Rifle on Monday morning.

Animal Care Associate Karissa Royal walks adoptable dog King back to his kennel at the new Journey Home Animal Care Center in Rifle.

Animal Care Associate Karissa Royal plays with adoptable cat May-May in one of the three open cat roaming rooms at the new Journey Home Animal Care Center in Rifle.

Soon to be adoptable dog Dyr gets a treat Monday morning at Journey Home Animal Care Center in Rifle.

Adoptable cat May-May plays with a toy in one of the roaming cat rooms at Journey Home Animal Care Center in Rifle.

A new litter of puppies waits in the holding area before getting spayed or neutered at the new Journey Home Animal Care Center on Monday morning. The puppies on the right rest up after their procedure.

A new litter of puppies waits in the holding area before getting spayed or neutered at the new Journey Home Animal Care Center on Monday morning.

The surgical room at the Journey Home Animal Care Center in Rifle.

Animal Care Associate Karissa Royal works on obedience training with adoptable dog King in the outdoor play area at the new Journey Home Animal Care Center in Rifle.

