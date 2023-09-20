PHOTOS: Rifle softball and football in action
As of Wednesday morning, Rifle High School softball had nabbed 11 wins while losing just two games. The Bears ended last week with a 10-5 win over Cedaredge. Currently sitting atop the 4A Western Slope League, Rifle spends this week playing Eagle Valley and Battle Mountain.
Meanwhile, Rifle football hosted Delta on Friday, losing 28-7. This places the Bears at 2-1 as they sit in third place in the 2A Western Slope League behind first-place Basalt and second-place Moffat County. Rifle hosts Brush (2-1) at 6 p.m. Friday.
