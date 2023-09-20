YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: Rifle softball and football in action

Staff Report
  

Rifle junior Isaac Valencia runs the ball against Delta on Friday.
Theresa Hamilton/Courtesy

As of Wednesday morning, Rifle High School softball had nabbed 11 wins while losing just two games. The Bears ended last week with a 10-5 win over Cedaredge. Currently sitting atop the 4A Western Slope League, Rifle spends this week playing Eagle Valley and Battle Mountain.

Meanwhile, Rifle football hosted Delta on Friday, losing 28-7. This places the Bears at 2-1 as they sit in third place in the 2A Western Slope League behind first-place Basalt and second-place Moffat County. Rifle hosts Brush (2-1) at 6 p.m. Friday.

Rifle senior Logan Gross rises above two Delta defenders on Friday.
Theresa Hamilton/Courtesy
Rifle senior Sterling Cook prepares to toss a pass during the Bears’ home game against Delta on Friday.
Theresa Hamilton/Courtesy
Rifle junior Tryston Sheets tries evading Delta defenders on Friday.
Theresa Hamilton/Courtesy
Rifle sophomore Brynn Axelson tosses a ball last week against Cedaredge.
Theresa Hamilton/Courtesy
Rifle senior Kaelee Sabata stands in the infield during the game against Cedaredge.
Theresa Hamilton/Courtesy
Rifle senior Brooklynn Dennis concentrates on making a catch last week against Cearedge.
Theresa Hamilton/Courtesy
The Rifle softball team huddles around Coach Troy Phillips.
Theresa Hamilton/Courtesy

