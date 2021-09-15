 PHOTOS: Rifle softball battles Palisade | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Rifle softball battles Palisade

News |

  

Rifle softball's Myia Valencia is thrown out at first by a step in the Bears' loss to Palisade at Skinner Field in Rifle on Sept. 14.
Rich Allen / Post Independent
Rifle softball head coach Troy Phillips holds court in a mound visit during the Bears’ 25-10 loss to Palisade at Skinner Field in Rifle on Sept. 14.
Rich Allen / Post Independent
Rifle softball's runs to first base in the Bears’ 25-10 loss to Palisade at Skinner Field in Rifle on Sept. 14.
Rich Allen / Post Independent
Rifle softball's Emma Speakman slides safely into third base in the Bears’ 25-10 loss to Palisade at Skinner Field in Rifle on Sept. 14.
Rich Allen / Post Independent
Rifle softball's Myia Valencia receives a throw at second base in the Bears’ 25-10 loss to Palisade at Skinner Field in Rifle on Sept. 14.
Rich Allen / Post Independent
Rifle softball's Emma Poole lines a single up the middle in the Bears’ 25-10 loss to Palisade at Skinner Field in Rifle on Sept. 14.
Rich Allen / Post Independent
Rifle softball's Myia Valencia catches a fly ball in the Bears’ 25-10 loss to Palisade at Skinner Field in Rifle on Sept. 14.
Rich Allen / Post Independent
Rifle softball's Emma Speakman squares up a ball in the Bears’ 25-10 loss to Palisade at Skinner Field in Rifle on Sept. 14.
Rich Allen / Post Independent

 

