 PHOTOS: Rifle Turkey Trot | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: Rifle Turkey Trot

News News |

  

A dog keeps up with its human during a turkey trot in Rifle on Thursday.

Runners young and old woke up Thanksgiving morning to a nice brisk turkey trot run at Deerfield Park in Rifle. After morning doughnuts and coffee, the runners ran off the calories by completing the family tradition 5K.

Rifle High School Athletics Director Chris Bomba announces the opening race during a turkey trot in Rifle on Thursday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
And away they go! Young runners take off from the starting line during a turkey trot in Rifle on Thursday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A very young runner strides ahead during a turkey trot in Rifle on Thursday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Runners round a ball field during a turkey trot in Rifle on Thursday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Runners take on the last leg of a turkey trot in Rifle on Thursday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@postindependent.com

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Local

PHOTOS: Rifle Turkey Trot

Runners young and old woke up Thanksgiving morning to a nice brisk turkey trot run at Deerfield Park in Rifle. After morning doughnuts and coffee, the runners ran off the calories by completing the family…

See more