 PHOTOS: Rivalry on the gridiron | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Rivalry on the gridiron

The Glenwood Springs Demons defeated the Rifle Bears 13-7 on Friday night

Chelsea Self
  

The Rifle Bears and Glenwood Springs Demons shake hands after the coin toss at the start of the rivalry game on Friday night.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A Glenwood Springs Demons reaches to try and tackle Trey Caldwell during Friday night's rivalry game at Rifle High School.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Glenwood Springs Demon Joaquin Sandoval holds onto the ball while being tackled by a Rifle Bear during Friday night's rivalry game.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
The Glenwood Springs Demons and Rifle Bears battle on the gridiron during Friday night's rivalry game. The Demons defeated the Bears 13-7.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Glenwood Springs Demon Edwin Olave attempts to bring down Rifle Bear Broc Caldwell during Friday night's rivalry game at Rifle High School.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
The Glenwood Springs Demons react after defeating the Rifle Bears during Friday night's rivalry game.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
The Glenwood Springs Demons react after defeating the Rifle Bears during Friday night's rivalry game.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com

 

