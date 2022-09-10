 PHOTOS: Rivals battle on the gridiron | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: Rivals battle on the gridiron

Glenwood Springs Demons defeat Rifle Bears 34-27

News News |

Chelsea Self
  

The team captains of the Rifle Bears and Glenwood Springs Demons shake hands after the coin toss at the start of Friday night's rivalry game at Rifle High School.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Glenwood Springs Demon Joaquin Sandoval tackles Rifle Bear Sterling Cook during Friday night’s rivalry game.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Glenwood Springs Demon quarterback Joaquin Sandoval hands the ball off to Mason Markovich during Friday night’s rivalry game against the Rifle Bears.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Rifle Bear Jesus Martinez celebrates after a big tackle in the first half of the rivalry game against the Glenwood Springs Demons on Friday night.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Glenwood Springs Demon quarterback Joaquin Sandoval looks for an open receiver during Friday night’s rivalry game against the Rifle Bears.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Glenwood Springs Demon quarterback Joaquin Sandoval leaps for the endzone after intercepting the ball during Friday night’s rivalry game against the Rifle Bears.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Rifle Bears Logan Gross and Sterling Cook celebrate in the endzone after scoring against the Glenwood Springs Demons during Friday night’s rivalry game.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Two Glenwood Springs Demons and a Rifle Bear battle for possession of the ball during Friday night’s rivalry game at Rifle High School.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
The Glenwood Springs High School student section cheer on the demons during the rivalry game against the Rifle Bears on Friday night.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
The Glenwood Springs Demons celebrate after regaining possession of the ball and defeating the rival Rifle Bears during Friday night’s game.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent
Glenwood Springs Demon Joaquin Sandoval runs to celebrate with the student section after defeating the rival Rifle Bears on Friday night.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Local
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 