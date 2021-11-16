 PHOTOS: Roaring Fork boys soccer championship parade | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Roaring Fork boys soccer championship parade

Members of the Roaring Fork High School boys soccer team hold up the 3A state championship trophy on a parade honoring the victory through downtown Carbondale on Nov. 15.
Rich Allen/Post Independent

Fans gathered on Main Street in Carbondale to salute the Roaring Fork Rams boys soccer team Monday. The squad won the 3A state championship on Friday, the first in program history and the school’s first team state championship since girls basketball in 1991.

Fans salute the Roaring Fork High School boys soccer team in downtown Carbondale on Nov. 15.
Rich Allen/Post Independent
The emergency vehicle escort of the 3A state champion Roaring Fork Rams arrives in downtown Carbondale during a parade Nov. 15.
Rich Allen/Post Independent
Roaring Fork High School Athletic Director Crista Barlow salutes the fans from a truckbed in a parade honoring the 3A boys soccer state champions on Nov. 15 in Carbondale.
Rich Allen/Post Independent
A firefighter in the escort of the Roaring Fork High School state champion boys soccer team holds a sign out the window in a parade through Carbondale on Nov. 15.
Rich Allen/Post Independent
Roaring Fork boys soccer head coach Nick Forbes dishes out a hug from a truckbed in a parade through Carbondale honoring the team’s state championship Nov. 15.
Rich Allen/Post Independent
Rich Allen/Post Independent
The Roaring Fork High School boys soccer motorcade exits downtown Carbondale during a parade honoring their state championship Nov. 15.
Rich Allen/Post Independent
The trailer carrying members of the state champion Roaring Fork Rams boys soccer team passes through downtown Carbondale on Nov. 15.
Rich Allen/Post Independent

