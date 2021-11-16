PHOTOS: Roaring Fork boys soccer championship parade
Fans gathered on Main Street in Carbondale to salute the Roaring Fork Rams boys soccer team Monday. The squad won the 3A state championship on Friday, the first in program history and the school’s first team state championship since girls basketball in 1991.
