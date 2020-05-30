PHOTOS: Roaring Fork High School class of 2020 graduation | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Roaring Fork High School class of 2020 graduation

John Stroud
  

Images from the 2020 Roaring Fork High School drive-in graduation ceremony in Carbondale.
John Stroud/Post Independent
Roaring Fork High School class of 2020 co-valedictorian Rex Hamilton addresses his fellow graduates during the drive-in ceremony Saturday morning in Carbondale.
John Stroud/Post Independent
… Life is short, so be swift to love and make haste to be kind to those who travel the way with you.”

— rex hamilton, RFHS class of 2020 co-valedictorian
Roaring Fork High School class of 2020 graduate Paola Felix Rochin poses for a photo before the Saturday morning drive-in ceremony in Carbondale.
John Stroud/Post Independent
Buy Photo
Roaring Fork High School Principal Lyn Bair addresses the class of 2020 graduates Saturday morning in Carbondale.
John Stroud/Post Independent
Buy Photo
Roaring Fork High School class of 2020 co-valedictorian Lucia Penzel and her mom Liz Penzel in the celebratory parade down Main Street in Carbondale Saturday morning.
John Stroud/Post Independent
Roaring Fork High School graduate Mariana Cortes rides in the celebratory parade down Main Street in Carbondale Saturday morning.
John Stroud/Post Independent
Roaring Fork High School class of 2020 co-valedictorian Rex Hamilton rides in the celebratory parade after the Saturday morning ceremony.
John Stroud/Post Independent
Roaring Fork High School graduate Aiden Foote rides in the celebratory parade down Main Street Saturday morning.
John Stroud/Post Independent
Roaring Fork High School graduate Frankie Harrington rides in the celebratory parade down Main Street Saturday morning.
John Stroud/Post Independent
Roaring Fork High School graduate Emily Broadhurst rides in the celebratory parade of graduates down Main Street Saturday morning.
John Stroud/Post Independent
