 PHOTOS: Roaring Fork High School graduating class of 2021 | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Roaring Fork High School graduating class of 2021

Roaring Fork High School seniors toss their caps in the air to commemorate their graduation on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

 

Roaring Fork High School Grace Jardine receives a hug after graduating high school on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Roaring Fork High School senior Jessie Diehl laughs while she receives her diploma during a graduation ceremony on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Roaring Fork High School senior Josie Rascon acts elated as he prepares for a hug during a graduation ceremony on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Roaring Fork High School senior Talon Carballeira gives a speech during a graduation ceremony on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Roaring Fork High School seniors await graduating from high school on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Roaring Fork High School seniors sit in the stands during a graduation ceremony on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Roaring Fork High School senior Richard Figueroa walks during a graduation ceremony on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Roaring Fork High School senior Jennifer Clemente Alonzo receives a hug after receiving her diploma during a graduation ceremony on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Roaring Fork High School senior Erica Savard gives an emotional glance after graduating high school on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Roaring Fork High School seniors all hug after their graduation on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@postindependent.com

