 PHOTOS: Roaring Fork students prepare for Mamma Mia! performance
PHOTOS: Roaring Fork students prepare for Mamma Mia! performance

News

  

A student performer sits on the stage just before a live showing of Mamma Mia! at Basalt Middle School on Friday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Preparing for any live performance is quite the show in itself. Backstage this past weekend at Basalt Middle School, students from Roaring Fork District high schools and middle schools were busy practicing their vocals, rehearsing their lines and ensuring every bit of makeup and all stage props were up to snuff.

On Friday evening, this diligent preparation preceded a live showing of Mamma Mia!

Student performers practice their lines before a live showing of Mamma Mia! at Basalt Middle School on Friday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Student performer Katherine Ayala gets prepared for a live showing of Mamma Mia! at Basalt Middle School on Friday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Student performers, from left, Evie Becker and Ella Gutierrez practice their vocals before a live showing of Mamma Mia! at Basalt Middle School on Friday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
The stage is set for a live showing of Mamma Mia! at Basalt Middle School on Friday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Student performer Barbara Rodriguez practices dancing before a live showing of Mamma Mia! at Basalt Middle School on Friday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Students sing prior to a live showing of Mamma Mia! at Basalt Middle School on Friday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Jay Kridel, who traveled from St. Louis to see his granddaughter Jude Tiernan perform, holds flowers prior to the start of Mamma Mia! at Basalt Middle School on Friday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Jocelyn Becker takes tickets from patrons attending a live showing of Mamma Mia! at Basalt Middle School on Friday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Local
