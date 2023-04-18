PHOTOS: Roaring Fork students prepare for Mamma Mia! performance
Preparing for any live performance is quite the show in itself. Backstage this past weekend at Basalt Middle School, students from Roaring Fork District high schools and middle schools were busy practicing their vocals, rehearsing their lines and ensuring every bit of makeup and all stage props were up to snuff.
On Friday evening, this diligent preparation preceded a live showing of Mamma Mia!
