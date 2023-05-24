 PHOTOS: Rodeo, dancing, rides enjoyed at Rifle Rendezvous | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Rodeo, dancing, rides enjoyed at Rifle Rendezvous

A truck splashes through mud at the Rifle Rendezvous mud bog event on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Rifle Rendezvous this past weekend offered visitors a whole world of rodeo events, dance performances, live music, vendors, carnival rides and a well-attended mud bog event. Everywhere you went at the Garfield County Fairgrounds and Events Center there was something fun and interesting to enjoy.

People attend Rifle Rendezvous on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
A child rides a merry go round at Rifle Rendezvous on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Visitors hang on for dear life while on a ride at the Rifle Rendezvous on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
A visitor plays a carnival game at Rifle Rendezvous on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
A young cowboy swings rope above his head while practicing for a rodeo event at Rifle Rendezvous on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
The Grand Valley All Stars perform at Rifle Rendezvous on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
ArtillumA Dance performs live during Rifle Rendezvous on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
A visitors gets knocked down by a giant mechanical club at Rifle Rendezvous on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
An off-road vehicle gets dirty during the Rifle Rendezvous mud bog event Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
A rider gets bogged down during the Rifle Rendezvous mud bog event Saturday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

