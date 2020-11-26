PHOTOS: Runners take on Carbondale Turkey Trot for Thanksgiving | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Runners take on Carbondale Turkey Trot for Thanksgiving

People flocked to the start line. No feathers were ruffled.

Despite Covid-19 restrictions canceling most events around Garfield County for Thanksgiving, the Carbondale Turkey Trot went off without a hitch.

In groups of 10 socially-distanced runners, some of whom dressed in their finest turkey garb, people spent a brisk Thursday morning taking on a 5k or one-mile fun run.

Runners celebrate the power of exercise during the Carbondale Turkey Trot on Thursday morning. Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
A runner gives a peace sign during the Carbondale Turkey Trot on Thursday morning. Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Two runners acknowledge the camera during the Carbondale Turkey Trot on Thursday morning. Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Natalyn Cumings of Carbondale, dressed in the turkey suit, rings cowbells as runners pass by during the Carbondale Turkey Trot on Thursday morning. Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
A youth runner sprints down a path during the Carbondale Turkey Trot on Thursday morning. Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

