PHOTOS: Runners take on Carbondale Turkey Trot for Thanksgiving
People flocked to the start line. No feathers were ruffled.
Despite Covid-19 restrictions canceling most events around Garfield County for Thanksgiving, the Carbondale Turkey Trot went off without a hitch.
In groups of 10 socially-distanced runners, some of whom dressed in their finest turkey garb, people spent a brisk Thursday morning taking on a 5k or one-mile fun run.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Not one but two Rifle residents prepare to celebrate their 100th birthdays
Over the next five days, Rifle residents Ruth Brittain and Robert Harper will each be celebrating a major milestone in anyone’s life: their 100th birthday.